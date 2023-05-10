Following their meet at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, it looks like Tom Cruise might have felt a spark with Shakira as the Top Gun: Maverick star is reportedly "extremely interested" in pursuing the "Hips Don't Lie" singer. Cruise also reportedly sent Shakira flowers after the event, where the two stars were seen hanging out with each other. Tom Cruise and Shakira Spotted Hanging Out Together at the F1 Miami Grand Prix (View Pics).

Check Out the Reports:

Tom Cruise is ‘extremely interested in pursuing’ Shakira after they were seeing hanging out at the Miami Grand Prix, a source tells Page Six. Tom reportedly sent her flowers after the event. pic.twitter.com/kGc816PLut — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)