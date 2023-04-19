Varun Dagar posted a video on his Instagram where he was seen being roughed up by parking managers in Connaught Place, New Delhi after his performance there. He was dragged by the men in the video to police officers. Sharing the clip, Varun wrote in Hindi, "When the police came to remove me, the parking people of B block also came along with them and then people started questioning the police. During that time, there was a clash. , and in the meantime I was packing my stuff, then B block parking guy came and pulled my collar and abused me."

