Korean star Park Min Young almost spoke about her dating controversy during her acceptance speech at the 2022 Asia Artist Award. "For me, this year hasn’t been easy. From now on, I will work hard to become an actor that doesn’t disappoint you. I will keep my promise, no matter what," she said at the ceremony. For the unaware, she was linked to Kang Jong Hyun. Hyun Bin Looks Unrecognisable in These New Stills of His Upcoming Action Movie!

