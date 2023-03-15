Bang Si Hyuk attended a debate forum hosted by the Kwanhun Club and gave his honest opinion about BTS' return in 2025 after their military enlistment. In respect to the members he said it would be wrong to assume anything about the future. But he also emphasised that he was not lying when he said that they would be continuing work in his previous statement. But that the decision depends on the members entirely. BTS' J-Hope Starts His Military Enlistment Process After Terminating Request for Postponement.

View Bang Si Hyuk and BigHit's Full Statements:

HYBE's Bang Si Hyuk Gets Real About The Legitimacy Of BTS's "2025" Enlistment Return — Touches Upon The Members' Contract Renewalshttps://t.co/e1DeqMAcTR — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 15, 2023

