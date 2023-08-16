On August 16, BLACKPINK announced to conclude the ongoing "Born Pink" world tour with a two-night concert in Seoul on September 16 and 17. The second show is set to be streamed online via Weverse concerts. YG Entertainment has yet to release ticketing or venue specifics. Offline tickets will be accessible through Interpark, while online tickets will be purchasable on the Weverse shop. These forthcoming performances will signify the culmination of BLACKPINK's "Born Pink" world tour, totaling 66 shows. Commencing in October 2022 in Seoul following the release of their eponymous second studio album, the tour encompassed North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania over the past year. BLACKPINK's Jisoo Spells Glam in Shimmery Halterneck Dress, K-Pop Idol Drops Stunning Pics From New York Concert.

Check Out The News Here:

