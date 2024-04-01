YG Entertainment recently unveiled new BLACKPINK merchandise, collaborating with artist Takashi Murakami. Fans are especially drawn to a special edition lightstick endorsed by group members. Jennie showcased the "flower lightstick" and a pillow on Instagram, evoking sentimental reactions. The flower pillow, placed against the ODDATELIER logo, accentuated the black rose's beauty against the backdrop. This subtle blend of her company's emblem with BLACKPINK's imagery reveals Jennie's deep love for the group. Right, Blinks? BLACKPINK's Jennie Exits Concert Due to Deteriorating Health Condition, Says 'I'm Doing My Best to Recover'.

