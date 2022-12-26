RM's solo album Indigo re-entered the Billboard 200 chart following the physical release in USA. It entered at #3, marking it's second non-consecutive week on the chart. Indigo also earned 83,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on December 22. Congratulations to RM on his new album, and it achieving so many feats! BTS’ RM Shares His Thoughts on Indigo, Jin’s Military Enlistment and More.

View More Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)