Squid Game stars Lee Jung-Jae and Wi Ha-joon were asked in an interview about the growing buzz around BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung possibly joining Squid Game 3. With ARMYs stirring up all sorts of wild theories, the two actors kept their lips sealed, coolly responding, "Can’t say anything about that." Naturally, fans are now all over this cryptic reply, speculating that this might just be the clue they've been waiting for. Could V be stepping into the deadly game? Looks like the suspense is only getting thicker, and we’re here for it! Is BTS V the Next Player in ‘Squid Game 3’? ARMY’s Wild Theories Are Spinning Over Kim Taehyung’s Subtle Hints – Here’s Why They’re Convinced!.

