Squid Game 2 has taken over the world, right? From its star-studded cast to its mind-bending cliffhanger, it's no surprise that fans are on the edge of their seats, dying to know what’s next in season 3. And while we’re all buzzing about what new games might come (or if Leonardo DiCaprio’s secret cameo will be real), there’s a whole new theory that’s caught everyone’s attention. Get ready... it’s about none other than BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung. Yep, you heard that right! Taehyung's love for Squid Game isn’t a secret. He was practically promoting it like a top-tier fan after season 1 dropped. But what’s this about him possibly appearing in season 3? After Netflix Korea accidentally spilt the beans on the release date for Squid Game’s next chapter, fans went wild, and a conspiracy theory quickly went viral. The rumour? That V could be making a cameo in the upcoming season. ARMYs have some serious clues to unpack here! ‘Squid Game Season 3’ Release Date Leaked? Netflix Accidentally Reveals When Korean Series Finale Will Premiere on Streaming – Find Out!.

First off, Taehyung has been dropping some cryptic posts. Remember his mysterious “27 v2” caption? It’s caught the attention of fans who now believe the date, June 27, could be linked to the release of Squid Game season 3. Coincidence? Maybe. But then there’s more—photos of him with Lee Jung-jae, the star of Squid Game, and hanging out with Im Si-wan, who appeared in season 2, have got everyone thinking. Are these little easter eggs hinting at something more? Leonardo DiCaprio to Cameo in ‘Squid Game Season 3’? Here’s What Netflix Has To Say on HOT Casting Rumour!.

V With Lee Jung-Jae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee jung jae (@from_jjlee)

Another Post Of Lee Jung-Jae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee jung jae (@from_jjlee)

Wait What?

And wait, it doesn’t end there. V has been spotted in poses that look way too familiar—like someone in a Squid Game costume. Seriously, if you put all these pieces together, it’s looking like Taehyung could be making a big move into the Squid Game world.

How Can Anyone Forget About V's Pink Squid Game Costume?

Since squid game 2 is the talk of the town bringing back this taehyung from history books pic.twitter.com/lLhs6gU4Nz — ً (@Akgaehyung) December 26, 2024

Fans are going wild with theories, and whether it’s true or not, it’s keeping us all on our toes. What do you think—could V be the next to join the game? Let the speculation continue!

Is That... V?

