BTS' singer V aka Kim Taehyung, recently shared a jaw-dropping abstract art featuring him on Instagram. V is a 'fan' of the stunning artwork because it was drawn by an 11-year-old artist Andres Valencia from San Diego, California. Tae Tae dropped pictures and a video of the portrait inspired by the pieces of Picasso and Jean-Michel Basquiat. In the caption, Taehyung wrote, "Thank you @andresvalenciaart for this beautiful artwork! Ever since I saw your work, I've been such a fan," BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung Displays His Captivating Airport Look in Retro Leopard Print Shirt As He Departs for Paris Fashion Week; Watch Viral Video & Photos.

Random Fact: Painting Is One of Taehyung's Many Hobbies!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)