Big Hit Music announced that BTS members would fulfill mandatory military service. In the statement issued, it even stated that band member Jin would soon initiate process for military enlistment. It read, “Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government.” BTS Members to Do Military Service in South Korea, Confirms K-pop Stars’ Management Company.

BTS’s Jin Cancels Request to Delay His Military Service

BTS's Jin Has Cancelled His Request To Delay His Military Servicehttps://t.co/P3BieJ2Wd9 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) October 17, 2022

Statement Issued By Big Hit Music

[공지] 방탄소년단 병역 이행 및 향후 활동 계획 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) pic.twitter.com/jntF90agO4 — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) October 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)