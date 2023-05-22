The highly talented South Korean actress, Jeon Yeo-been, known for her remarkable performance in the hit series Vincenzo, is set to make her official debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. In a momentous occasion, she will grace the red carpet for Kim Jee-woon's captivating film, Cobweb. Along with her, Krystal Jung of K-pop group f(x), who will also be seen at the event, has left for France. Hyunjin from the K-pop boy group, Stray Kids will also make his Cannes debut this year. He will be there as a brand ambassador for a luxury brand. Aespa is also set to appear as an ambassador for a Swiss based luxury brand. Mrunal Thakur's Gutsy Wardrobe Was on Display at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

