The highly talented South Korean actress, Jeon Yeo-been, known for her remarkable performance in the hit series Vincenzo, is set to make her official debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. In a momentous occasion, she will grace the red carpet for Kim Jee-woon's captivating film, Cobweb. Along with her, Krystal Jung of K-pop group f(x), who will also be seen at the event, has left for France. Hyunjin from the K-pop boy group, Stray Kids will also make his Cannes debut this year. He will be there as a brand ambassador for a luxury brand. Aespa is also set to appear as an ambassador for a Swiss based luxury brand. Mrunal Thakur's Gutsy Wardrobe Was on Display at Cannes Film Festival 2023.
Check Out Jeon Yeo-been's Latest Update:
View this post on Instagram
Check Out Hyunjin Latest Update:
✈️ Stray Kids Hyunjin at Incheon International Airport earlier today, off to Cannes 🤎 @Stray_Kids pic.twitter.com/JVw7BrHgKo
— The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) May 22, 2023
Check Out Aespa Latest Update:
✈️ aespa at Incheon International Airport earlier today, leaving for the 76th Cannes Film Festival ❤️ @aespa_official pic.twitter.com/syikjJOdc6
— The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) May 22, 2023
Check Out Krystal's Latest Update:
✈️ Krystal at Incheon International Airport today, leaving for the 76th Cannes Film Festival ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DAyrumP6c9
— The Seoul Story (@theseoulstory) May 21, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)