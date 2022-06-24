BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V was invited to CELINE's show for Paris Fashion Week. He was spotted at the airport dressed in a white vest, printed t shirt, black flared pants and boots, looking dashingly handsome. The wind was also dashing and kept blowing away Taehyung's shirt off him. The singer got shy and looked adorable as he looked down and tried to pull it back. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Becomes First and Only Asian Celebrity To Reach 20 Million Likes on Instagram Post, Courtesy Pet Dog Yeontan's Picture!

View Tweet Here:

BTS's V Has The Cutest Reason For Going Shy At The Airport On His Way To CELINE's Paris Fashion Showhttps://t.co/SydzX7Cr9E — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 24, 2022

