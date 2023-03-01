RM's ticketing information and personal information, including his mobile number and address were illegally accessed 18 times since 2019 by a Korail employee. After Jungkook, RM is the victim of personal information being leaked. Not only were his details accessed multiple times, but the employee also gave the information of BTS' leader to his friend so they could buy a ticket for the seat next to him.

RM's Personal Info Story on Korean News

View Full Story Here:

Korail employee under fire after illegally accessing #BTS RM's personal informationhttps://t.co/eR1NuYPxV2 — allkpop (@allkpop) March 1, 2023

