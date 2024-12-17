Namjoon Saxophone Meme and GIFs! When BTS Namjoon's Squirtle Meme Templates Took Over the Internet, Watch Throwback Video of RM Playing the Instrument at Jin's Military Discharge

Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS, made waves online when he welcomed his bandmate Kim Seokjin aka Jin, after his return from his South Korean military duties in June. He played a saxophone non-stop, which caught everyone’s eyes. Watch the throwback video of RM playing the instrument at Jin’s military discharge and the memes and GIFs that took over the internet.

  • Lifestyle
    Newlywed Sobhita Dhulipala Pays Banjara-Themed Tribute to Her Backpacking Days in Archival Sabyasachi Lehenga (View Pics) Newlywed Sobhita Dhulipala Pays Banjara-Themed Tribute to Her Backpacking Days in Archival Sabyasachi Lehenga (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Uses of Condom: DIY Hacks Where Condoms Can be Used in Day-to-Day Household Work as Quick Fix Uses of Condom: DIY Hacks Where Condoms Can be Used in Day-to-Day Household Work as Quick Fix
  • Festivals
    Christmas 2024 Greetings and Happy Holidays Images: Wish Merry Christmas With These Xmas Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIFs to Celebrate the Festival Christmas 2024 Greetings and Happy Holidays Images: Wish Merry Christmas With These Xmas Wallpapers, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIFs to Celebrate the Festival
  • Videos
    Sobhita Dhulipala Touches Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Feet; Internet Divided Over Traditional Gesture Sobhita Dhulipala Touches Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Feet; Internet Divided Over Traditional Gesture
    • Close
    Search

    Namjoon Saxophone Meme and GIFs! When BTS Namjoon's Squirtle Meme Templates Took Over the Internet, Watch Throwback Video of RM Playing the Instrument at Jin's Military Discharge

    Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS, made waves online when he welcomed his bandmate Kim Seokjin aka Jin, after his return from his South Korean military duties in June. He played a saxophone non-stop, which caught everyone’s eyes. Watch the throwback video of RM playing the instrument at Jin’s military discharge and the memes and GIFs that took over the internet.

    Namjoon Saxophone Meme and GIFs! When BTS Namjoon's Squirtle Meme Templates Took Over the Internet, Watch Throwback Video of RM Playing the Instrument at Jin's Military Discharge
    Namjoon Saxophone Memes (Photo Credits: X)
    Socially Nimmi Mathai| Dec 17, 2024 04:18 PM IST

    Kim Namjoon, aka RM of BTS, made waves online when he welcomed his bandmate Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, after his return from his South Korean military duties in June. RM did not just greet Jin; he brought a saxophone along and played the instrument non-stop, which caught everyone’s attention. Obviously, it sparked a meme fest online, as well as Namjoon Saxophone GIFs that went viral. On June 13, BTS’ 11th anniversary, Namjoon shared a meme on his social media featuring the popular Pokemon character Squirtle playing a saxophone. Fans were surprised that Namjoon knew about the memes made about him. Here’s a throwback video of RM playing the instrument at Jin’s military discharge and Namjoon Squirtle memes and GIFs that took over the internet. BTS OT7 Reunion in 6 Months? Jungkook, RM aka Kim Namjoon, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jimin and Suga to Rejoin Jin and J-Hope After Completing Military Service in June 2025.

    Namjoon Saxophone Meme

    Namjoon Squirtle Saxophone Meme

    Worldwide Famous Saxophonist!

    Namjoon Playing the Saxophone!!

    This Is Hilarious!

    Namjoon With the Saxophone!

    Namjoon Saxophone GIFs

    LOL!

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @bangtanastrology

    Never Leaving My Mind

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by TRis⁷ 𐤀 🐮💜 (@moocanvas)

    Best Thing Ever!

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    Close
    Search

    Namjoon Saxophone Meme and GIFs! When BTS Namjoon's Squirtle Meme Templates Took Over the Internet, Watch Throwback Video of RM Playing the Instrument at Jin's Military Discharge

    Kim Namjoon aka RM of BTS, made waves online when he welcomed his bandmate Kim Seokjin aka Jin, after his return from his South Korean military duties in June. He played a saxophone non-stop, which caught everyone’s eyes. Watch the throwback video of RM playing the instrument at Jin’s military discharge and the memes and GIFs that took over the internet.

    Namjoon Saxophone Meme and GIFs! When BTS Namjoon's Squirtle Meme Templates Took Over the Internet, Watch Throwback Video of RM Playing the Instrument at Jin's Military Discharge
    Namjoon Saxophone Memes (Photo Credits: X)
    Socially Nimmi Mathai| Dec 17, 2024 04:18 PM IST

    Kim Namjoon, aka RM of BTS, made waves online when he welcomed his bandmate Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, after his return from his South Korean military duties in June. RM did not just greet Jin; he brought a saxophone along and played the instrument non-stop, which caught everyone’s attention. Obviously, it sparked a meme fest online, as well as Namjoon Saxophone GIFs that went viral. On June 13, BTS’ 11th anniversary, Namjoon shared a meme on his social media featuring the popular Pokemon character Squirtle playing a saxophone. Fans were surprised that Namjoon knew about the memes made about him. Here’s a throwback video of RM playing the instrument at Jin’s military discharge and Namjoon Squirtle memes and GIFs that took over the internet. BTS OT7 Reunion in 6 Months? Jungkook, RM aka Kim Namjoon, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jimin and Suga to Rejoin Jin and J-Hope After Completing Military Service in June 2025.

    Namjoon Saxophone Meme

    Namjoon Squirtle Saxophone Meme

    Worldwide Famous Saxophonist!

    Namjoon Playing the Saxophone!!

    This Is Hilarious!

    Namjoon With the Saxophone!

    Namjoon Saxophone GIFs

    LOL!

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @bangtanastrology

    Never Leaving My Mind

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by TRis⁷ 𐤀 🐮💜 (@moocanvas)

    Best Thing Ever!

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Colors by Valeria (@colors_byv)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    BTS RM BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon BTS RM Photos BTS' Kim Seokjin Kim Seokjin Kim Seokjin BTS Namjoon Saxophone Namjoon Saxophone GIFs Namjoon Saxophone Image Namjoon Saxophone Meme Namjoon Saxophone Memes Namjoon Saxophone Photo Namjoon Saxophone Pics Namjoon Saxophone Video Namjoon Squirtle Meme RM RM Saxophone RM Saxophone Image RM Saxophone Meme RM Saxophone Memes RM Saxophone Video RM Squirtle Meme Saxophone Squirtle Memes Viral Clip Viral Clips Viral Video Viral Videos
    You might also like
    Uses of Condom: DIY Hacks Where Condoms Can be Used in Day-to-Day Household Work as Quick Fix
    Viral

    Uses of Condom: DIY Hacks Where Condoms Can be Used in Day-to-Day Household Work as Quick Fix

     8px 0 7px; text-align: center; text-overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap;">A post shared by @bangtanastrology

    Never Leaving My Mind

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by TRis⁷ 𐤀 🐮💜 (@moocanvas)

    Best Thing Ever!

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Colors by Valeria (@colors_byv)

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    BTS RM BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon BTS RM Photos BTS' Kim Seokjin Kim Seokjin Kim Seokjin BTS Namjoon Saxophone Namjoon Saxophone GIFs Namjoon Saxophone Image Namjoon Saxophone Meme Namjoon Saxophone Memes Namjoon Saxophone Photo Namjoon Saxophone Pics Namjoon Saxophone Video Namjoon Squirtle Meme RM RM Saxophone RM Saxophone Image RM Saxophone Meme RM Saxophone Memes RM Saxophone Video RM Squirtle Meme Saxophone Squirtle Memes Viral Clip Viral Clips Viral Video Viral Videos
    You might also like
    Uses of Condom: DIY Hacks Where Condoms Can be Used in Day-to-Day Household Work as Quick Fix
    Viral

    Uses of Condom: DIY Hacks Where Condoms Can be Used in Day-to-Day Household Work as Quick Fix
    Kanpur Shocker: 2 Men Kick, Punch and Drag Girl on Busy Street in UP, Bystanders Record Video As She Screams For Help; 2 Arrested
    News

    Kanpur Shocker: 2 Men Kick, Punch and Drag Girl on Busy Street in UP, Bystanders Record Video As She Screams For Help; 2 Arrested
    Dog Attack in Hapur: Pitbull Brutally Attacks Kid Playing Outside His House in UP, Video Surfaces
    News

    Dog Attack in Hapur: Pitbull Brutally Attacks Kid Playing Outside His House in UP, Video Surfaces
    Kolkata Metro Kissing Video: Couple Caught on Camera Indulging in PDA At Kalighat Station, Viral Clip Surfaces
    News

    Kolkata Metro Kissing Video: Couple Caught on Camera Indulging in PDA At Kalighat Station, Viral Clip Surfaces
    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" alt="Uses of Condom: DIY Hacks Where Condoms Can be Used in Day-to-Day Household Work as Quick Fix">
    Viral

    Uses of Condom: DIY Hacks Where Condoms Can be Used in Day-to-Day Household Work as Quick Fix
    Kanpur Shocker: 2 Men Kick, Punch and Drag Girl on Busy Street in UP, Bystanders Record Video As She Screams For Help; 2 Arrested
    News

    Kanpur Shocker: 2 Men Kick, Punch and Drag Girl on Busy Street in UP, Bystanders Record Video As She Screams For Help; 2 Arrested
    Dog Attack in Hapur: Pitbull Brutally Attacks Kid Playing Outside His House in UP, Video Surfaces
    News

    Dog Attack in Hapur: Pitbull Brutally Attacks Kid Playing Outside His House in UP, Video Surfaces
    Kolkata Metro Kissing Video: Couple Caught on Camera Indulging in PDA At Kalighat Station, Viral Clip Surfaces
    News

    Kolkata Metro Kissing Video: Couple Caught on Camera Indulging in PDA At Kalighat Station, Viral Clip Surfaces

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    News

    Kolkata Metro Kissing Video: Couple Caught on Camera Indulging in PDA At Kalighat Station, Viral Clip Surfaces

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Akash Deep
    100K+ searches
    Brisbane Weather
    50K+ searches
    Ravindra Jadeja
    50K+ searches
    Pushpa 2 collection worldwide day 12
    20K+ searches
    Follow-On rules
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah