Namjoon Saxophone Meme and GIFs! When BTS Namjoon's Squirtle Meme Templates Took Over the Internet, Watch Throwback Video of RM Playing the Instrument at Jin's Military Discharge

Kim Namjoon, aka RM of BTS, made waves online when he welcomed his bandmate Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, after his return from his South Korean military duties in June. RM did not just greet Jin; he brought a saxophone along and played the instrument non-stop, which caught everyone’s attention. Obviously, it sparked a meme fest online, as well as Namjoon Saxophone GIFs that went viral. On June 13, BTS’ 11th anniversary, Namjoon shared a meme on his social media featuring the popular Pokemon character Squirtle playing a saxophone. Fans were surprised that Namjoon knew about the memes made about him. Here’s a throwback video of RM playing the instrument at Jin’s military discharge and Namjoon Squirtle memes and GIFs that took over the internet. BTS OT7 Reunion in 6 Months? Jungkook, RM aka Kim Namjoon, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jimin and Suga to Rejoin Jin and J-Hope After Completing Military Service in June 2025.
Namjoon Saxophone Meme
[240613 RM Instagram Story] pic.twitter.com/N2kNLgEa13
— 미니융 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) June 13, 2024
Namjoon Squirtle Saxophone Meme
OH MY GOD NAMJOON SAW THE SQUIRTLE SAXOPHONE MEME 😭 pic.twitter.com/DT3b4HNzoH
— ️️ ️️sea⁷ 🌼 (@vbeartwt) June 13, 2024
Worldwide Famous Saxophonist!
World wide famous saxophonist 🎷🎶💙🤭
Kim Namjoon 🫶🏻🎶🎷 pic.twitter.com/CoDLbK1IIw
— Tanu 🎀 (@namjoon154) June 13, 2024
Namjoon Playing the Saxophone!!
the only reason why I didn’t tear up at the welcome back of seokjin, was namjoon playing the saxophone and this meme playing in the back of my head pic.twitter.com/l097AMIelc
— R (@rbseok) June 12, 2024
This Is Hilarious!
this is hilarious. you have Jin on one side giving a Miss Universe wave and joon on the other bout to burst a vein blowing that saxophone 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HO4TfW9Suw
— syd⁷ (@jeonIuvre) June 12, 2024
Namjoon With the Saxophone!
me: the ceremony will probably be so emotional and sentimental
namjoon with his bad guy: pic.twitter.com/cRUFX5DwhS
— 슙⁷ (@yoongipd) June 12, 2024
Namjoon Saxophone GIFs
Crying cuz Namjoon found the perfect meme for himself and his soulmate, the tenor saxophone.
Anyway I found the video 😂🎷https://t.co/8TxoAYPVnZ https://t.co/M80yCorktq pic.twitter.com/20IWiiO0y5
— cestlavie_90⁷💜 (@cestlavie9090) June 13, 2024
LOL!
Never Leaving My Mind
Best Thing Ever!
