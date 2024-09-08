TvN’s drama Love Next Door has quickly become a fan favourite, capturing hearts with its blend of romance, friendship, and life dilemmas. The chemistry between Jung Hae-in and Jung So-min has kept viewers hooked, as their characters navigate the challenges of love and family. Episode 8, titled His Secret, has just been released, but fans are far from pleased. In this episode, a major revelation unfolds: Bae Seok-ryu (played by Jung So-min) shares why she left America and abandoned her marriage. Three years ago, she was diagnosed with stage 2 stomach cancer. After removing 70% of the tumour and undergoing chemotherapy, her secret is finally out. Fans have voiced their reactions to this emotional twist – check out what they have to say! ‘Love Next Door’: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s ‘Love Is All About Timing’ Episode Incites Outrage Among Female Fans – Here’s Why.

Seriously!!! This

Bae Seok-ryu was diagnosed with stage 2 stomach cancer 3 years ago. 70% of the tumor was removed and she had chemotherapy. SO THAT'S WHY SHE TOOK 1 YEAR VACATION???? THEY REALLY CHOOSE THIS ROUTE LMAO 😭🤣😭😭#LoveNextDoor#LoveNextDoorEp8 pic.twitter.com/xlHRgfvUKg — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) September 8, 2024

Hell Yeah

whoever manifested all those death theories when i catch you its right on the street #LoveNextDoor #LoveNextDoorEp8 pic.twitter.com/ZwrTKX3Cex — 🧃ً (@lee_dohyuns) September 8, 2024

Oh C'mon

TERMINAL ILLNESS TROPE WAS THE LAST THING I WANTED IN THIS DRAMA FXXK THE WRITERS#LoveNextDoor #LoveNextDoorEp8pic.twitter.com/XPJI9k4xMB — ᴊ ᴏ ᴏ ɴ (@jooonyiie) September 8, 2024

Not Death

where is my ROMCOM??? where is the romance in seokryu having cancer??? where is the comedy in seokryu potentially dying??? what the hell??#LoveNextDoor #LoveNextDoorEp8 pic.twitter.com/ch0Cn5CTwD — 🧃ً (@lee_dohyuns) September 8, 2024

