Solar and Moonbyul had announced they would be debuting as the group's first unit. Their unit is named Mamamoo+ and they will debut on August 30 at 6 pm KST. They also released spoiler photos, where both members are on a shuggy boat ride with a guy who fans suspect is BIG Naughty. But he hides his face so as to not be seen. Mamamoo’s Moonbyul and Solar To Debut As Group’s First Unit on August 30!

