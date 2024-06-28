BLACKPINK's Lisa solidifies her legendary status with her latest single, "Rockstar." This upbeat track marks her first solo release since her 2021 collaboration on "SG" with Ozuna, DJ Snake, and Megan Thee Stallion. In this club-ready anthem, Lisa asserts her dominance through bold lyrics, clearly defining herself as a rockstar. "​​Gold teeth sitting on the dash/ She a rockstar," she declares in the chorus, "Make your favourite singer wanna rap baby lala." In this music video, Lisa gives the good girl gone bad vibe and she nailed it. BLINKs can get a new Lisa and we ain't complaining. Produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee, "Rockstar" is Lisa’s inaugural single under a new partnership. While she hasn't confirmed if "Rockstar" will be part of a solo album, she is set to make her acting debut in season three of HBO’s acclaimed series, The White Lotus. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Slays the Emo-Sexy Vibe on ‘Rockstar’ Single Poster; Netizens Go Gaga!.

BLACKPINK's Lisa Releases 'Rockstar' Music Video

Netizens' Reactions

OMG Lisa

THE INSANE VISUAL AND CHOREOGRAPHY GAGGE ME SO MUCH TO THE POINT LISA LEFT ME SPEECHLESS OH MY GOD!!! ROCKSTAR OUT NOW#MusicianLISAisBACK #LISAxROCKSTAR pic.twitter.com/YybKd0DVUH — ‘ (@sunnysunlisa) June 28, 2024

Totally

this part of rockstar when the melody changes and lisa starts doing the dance break… a religious experience pic.twitter.com/hFLLPWNIZ9 — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) June 28, 2024

True That

Respect

Did you know that #LISA put Thailand's most famous trans women in the MV for Rockstar? 🏳️‍⚧️🤍 ROCKSTAR OUT NOW#MusicianLISAisBACK #LISAxROCKSTAR pic.twitter.com/sDnTRiI9Mi — ra ra girl³²⁷ (@lalisamgger) June 28, 2024

Oh Yes!

THE CHOREO FOR ROCKSTAR LISA OMG pic.twitter.com/H2kkwvKmic — ؘ (@bIinksupreme) June 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)