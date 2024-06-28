BLACKPINK's Lisa solidifies her legendary status with her latest single, "Rockstar." This upbeat track marks her first solo release since her 2021 collaboration on "SG" with Ozuna, DJ Snake, and Megan Thee Stallion. In this club-ready anthem, Lisa asserts her dominance through bold lyrics, clearly defining herself as a rockstar. "​​Gold teeth sitting on the dash/ She a rockstar," she declares in the chorus, "Make your favourite singer wanna rap baby lala." In this music video, Lisa gives the good girl gone bad vibe and she nailed it. BLINKs can get a new Lisa and we ain't complaining.  Produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee, "Rockstar" is Lisa’s inaugural single under a new partnership. While she hasn't confirmed if "Rockstar" will be part of a solo album, she is set to make her acting debut in season three of HBO’s acclaimed series, The White LotusBLACKPINK’s Lisa Slays the Emo-Sexy Vibe on ‘Rockstar’ Single Poster; Netizens Go Gaga!.

BLACKPINK's Lisa Releases 'Rockstar' Music Video

