Buckle up for a K-drama power struggle! The Whirlwind, now streaming on Netflix, takes you on a heart-pounding ride into South Korean politics. Renowned actors Sol Kyung Gu and Kim Hee Ae star as political titans clashing for control. Prime Minister Park Dong Ho, determined to clean house, faces a ruthless opponent in Deputy Prime Minister Jung Soo Jin. Can he navigate the treacherous world of political corruption and emerge victorious? Dive into The Whirlwind to find out!

Watch 'The Whirlwind' Trailer:

