BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, has been generous in gifting ARMY with many record-breaking surprises, breathtaking performances and stunning fashion looks. The South Korean singer is celebrating his 27th birthday on Friday, 30 December. Fans sent their bday wishes to the global icon with hashtags like #HappyVDay and #HappyBirthdayTaehyung trending on the web. The official page of the all-boy band BTS, BTS_official, also wishes Tae Tae on Twitter by sharing a series of Taehyung's cute pictures that are too appealing to ignore. Happy Birthday V Trends As BTS ARMY Floods the Internet With Wishes, Greetings and Lovely Messages for Kim Taehyung's Birthday.
Happy Virth Day!
[#뷔생일ㅊㅋ]
혹시 홍대 가려면 어떻게...
“김태형 생일 축하요”
💜🐻🍓😎🎺🐯💜
More photos @ (https://t.co/fZMZx4ZqW0)#V#뷔#김연탄아빠_생일#김곰돌호랑군#김다정겨울뽀이pic.twitter.com/A6LZKedBJv
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 30, 2022
We Are In Awe!
[#뷔생일ㅊㅋ]
_iiii_
ʕ •ᴥ• ʔ
[_Happy_]
[_Virth-Day_]
[#_#_#_#_#_#]#V #뷔 #초코찐빵 #태태케이크 pic.twitter.com/eDGZ7yaHrO
— BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 29, 2022
