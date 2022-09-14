Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most handsome celebrities that Hollywood can boast of. While he is currently known for being single, he might not be for long. He has been spotted hanging out with Supermodel Gigi Hadid, in New York City, as per reports by PEOPLE. Emmys 2022: Will Leonardo DiCaprio Date Zendaya? Host Kenan Thompson Jokes About Titanic Star's Controversial Dating Life Using Euphoria Actor's Age (Watch Video).

Take a look at the post below:

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are spending time together and getting to know each other, @people reports.

🔗: https://t.co/wvLmlmHEX4pic.twitter.com/jIhRz7wgc4

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)