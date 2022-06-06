Adivi Sesh’s film Major has opened to positive response from the audience. The movie which happens to be a tribute to late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is performing decent at the ticket window. As the Hindi version of the biographical drama stands at a total of Rs 4.66 crore. Major Movie Review: Adivi Sesh’s Committed Act Leaves a ‘Major’ Impact in This Likeable Biopic (LatestLY Exclusive).

Major Box Office:

#Major gathers momentum on Day 3... Weekend total is on the lower side, but the Sun growth, especially at multiplexes, gives hope... Needs to match Fri biz *on weekdays* for a respectable total... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 4.66 cr. #India biz. NBOC. #Hindi. pic.twitter.com/0Zw5HeS4Wu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2022

