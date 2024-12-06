Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama, 54, was found dead at her home in Tokyo’s Ebisu district on Friday (December 6). Nakayama, who was born in Saku, Japan, was well-known for her leading roles in Love Letter (1995) and Tokyo Weather (1997). She was all set to perform at a Christmas concert in Osaka but cancelled her appearance due to health reasons. Nakayama’s team confirmed the news of her death, stating: “We are deeply sorry to have to suddenly announce this to all the people involved who have always looked after her and to all the fans who have supported her, but this incident was so sudden that we, too, are shocked and saddened. We are currently investigating the cause of death and other details.” Saafir Dies at 54; Xzibit Mourns Loss of the ‘Golden State’ Rapper (View Post).

Miho Nakayama No More

Nakayama Miho, who starred in what is probably my favorite Japanese film of all times 'Love Letter' (1995) has passed away at age 54. RIP 😭- https://t.co/UfzLH0cy3n pic.twitter.com/kzO2QYACMm — blauereiter (@blauereiter) December 6, 2024

