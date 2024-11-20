Veteran West Coast rapper Saafir, born Reggie Gibson, tragically passed away at the age of 54 on November 19, 2024. The news was confirmed by his former bandmate, Xzibit, via Instagram. "I can’t believe I’m writing this right now, but don’t know what else to do at the moment," Xzibit penned on Insta. Saafir was a member of the rap group Golden State (formerly known as Golden State Warriors) with Ras Kass and Xzibit. While the specific cause of death remains undisclosed, Saafir had endured several health challenges throughout his life. Notably, he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his spine, which subsequently necessitated the use of a wheelchair, as per TMZ. Rich Homie Quan Dies at 34; Rapper Was Known for Songs ‘Type of Way’, ‘Flex’ Among Others.

Rapper Saafir No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XZIBIT (@xzibit)

