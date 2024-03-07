"Bholenath Mere Saath Toh Aur Kya Chahiye…" - Neha Kakkar singing in her latest music video “Bholenath” is pure magic. The song is a blend of her style and devotion. Ahead of Maha Shivratri 2024, the singer released her latest single for the audiences. Sharing the update on Instagram, she wrote, “Bholenath Out Now! On the occasion of Mahashivratri.” Check out her post below! Maha Shivratri Bhakti Geet: Devotional Songs to Celebrate The Great Night Of Shiva And To Reflect The Energy Of Mahadeva (Watch Videos).

Neha Kakkar's Instagram Post

