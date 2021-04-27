Netflix has released a preview of its summer slate, including finalized release dates, glimpses of the films, posters, and other announcements from a range of films.

☀️ New movies, every week, all year. ☀️ Get ready for a summer full of screams, stunts, romance, comedy, and zombies (a LOT of zombies) with brand new Netflix films every week, perfect for those May through August movie moods. Your summer starts now. #NewMoviesEveryWeek pic.twitter.com/vg7NzCR2KR — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 27, 2021

