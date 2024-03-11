The Oscars 2024 ceremony took a wild turn as John Cena turned up nude on the stage to present the Best Costume Award. In a video from the award night going viral online, John Cena could be seen walking on the stage nude with his modesty covered by an envelope featuring the winner's name of the Best Costume category. "Costumes... they are so important", Cena said. Soon after the video surfaced online, Bollywood fans were quick to react to it. Netizens took to their social media to draw a comparison between Cena's Oscar 2024 nude appearance and a funny scene from the 2015 movie Welcome Back featuring Rajpal Yadav. Check out hilarious netizen tweets here. Oscars 2024: John Cena Streaks, Actor Goes Naked on Stage To Present Best Costume Design Award for Poor Things (Watch Videos).

Lol

John Cena really thinks We can't See him😂 Naked John Cena Wins The Internet And Best Presenter Award😁#Oscars #JohnCena #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/4mbh4Ad788 — Ankul Dixit🇮🇳 (@Dixitankul1600) March 11, 2024

'Same Energy'

It seems like John Cena inspired by Rajpal Yadav scene in welcome back movie. Same Energy 🤣🤣🤣#JohnCena pic.twitter.com/e1HtYfvLih — Princejaipal22 (@JAIPALASHOK1) March 11, 2024

Here’s What Another Fan Said:

Welcome back John Cena . Not WWE STYLE COPY RAJPAL YADAV #JohnCena #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WqTtFaAUm6 — Babu Baiflawat (@Babumee09788411) March 11, 2024

‘John Cena Inspired by Rajpal Yadav’

It seems like John Cena inspired by Rajpal Yadav scene in welcome back movie. Same Energy 🤣🤣🤣#JohnCena pic.twitter.com/8MF99tblds — Radhika Chaudhary (@Radhika8057) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)