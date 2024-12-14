The NH7 Weekender Music Festival 2024, scheduled for December 14-15 in Pune, was cancelled after the Pimpri Chinchwad police denied permission, citing concerns over law and order and potential traffic issues. The festival, set to take place at Teerth Fields in Sus, was expected to feature a diverse line-up, including Indian artists like Amit Trivedi, Usha Uthup, and Raftaar, alongside international acts such as Jorja Smith and DJ Craze. “We are extremely disheartened to inform you that NH7 Weekender 2024 will no longer take place on 14th-15th December due to law and order restrictions in Pune. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. Despite our best efforts to resolve the situation and having everything ready for the gates to open, it ultimately remained beyond our control,” says NH7 Weekender X handle. ‘Making Up for Lost Time’: Raveena Tandon Relives Iconic Moments as Fans Sing ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’ at Bryan Adams’ Mumbai Show (Watch Video).

Pune’s NH7 Weekender Festival Called Off Over Law and Order Restrictions

