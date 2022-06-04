Nora Fatehi is all set to drop her next international single titled “Dirty Little Secret”. She has not just crooned this track, but even is the producer and director of this hottest dance anthem. Nora has teamed up with musician Zack Knight for this super-hot track. The full song will be out on June 7! Nora Fatehi Is a Total Bombshell As She Poses in a Sexy Black Outfit!

Watch The Teaser Of The Music Video Dirty Little Secret Below:

