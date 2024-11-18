Ray Elina Samantaray has embarked on a new phase in her life as she tied the knot with Anurag Panda on November 17, 2024. The Ollywood actress exchanged her forever vows at a private wedding ceremony in Bali, Indonesia. Taking to their Instagram handles on Sunday, the couple shared a joint post giving fans a sneak peek at their marriage ceremony. One of the pictures featured an emotional moment between the couple, where the 28-year-old actress was teary-eyed. Sharing the announcement, they captioned their post, "17.11.2024 Anurag (black heart emoji) Elina". Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape Renew Their Vows in a Traditional Bengali Wedding in Goa – See Pictures From Their Marriage Ceremony.

Ollywood Actress Elina Samantaray Gets Married to Anurag Panda

