Porn star Adriana Chechik who is also a pro Twitch streamer has broken back. Yes, pulling of a stunt via her live stream gig she suffered the injury by taking a careless jump into a foam pit. She took to Twitter to reveal her injury.

Check Out the Video Below:

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has confirmed she broke her back in two separate places following a jump she made at TwitchCon 😳 pic.twitter.com/QqA4eLRZlz — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 10, 2022

Check Out Adriana Chechik's Tweet Below:

Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 9, 2022

