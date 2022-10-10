Porn star Adriana Chechik who is also a pro Twitch streamer has broken back. Yes, pulling of a stunt via her live stream gig she suffered the injury by taking a careless jump into a foam pit. She took to Twitter to reveal her injury. The Crown Falling off Viserys’ Head Was an Accident While Shooting #HouseOfTheDragon … – Latest Tweet by Culture Crave.

Check Out the Video Below:

Check Out Adriana Chechik's Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)