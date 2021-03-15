Celebrities Swara Bhasker and Sushant Singh took to their Twitter accounts and expressed grief over the demise of Gaurav Probir Pramanik. The deceased was an out and proud gay man, cancer survivor, LGBTQ+ activist and more. Have a look:

Swara Bhasker:

Sushant Singh:

Just came to know that you left us last evening @gauravpramanik What an inspiring fight you put up my friend, touched so many lives. Never got the chance to meet you and yet you shall always remain a part of my life. Go in peace my friend. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/O8GG86higu — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh ‏سشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) March 15, 2021

