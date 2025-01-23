Shariful Islam, the individual arrested for attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has confessed to the crime during police interrogation, according to the Mumbai Police. The attack took place earlier this week near the actor’s residence in Mumbai, leaving him with minor injuries. On January 16, actor Saif Ali Khan (54) was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment, requiring surgery. On Sunday, police arrested Fakir, a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in India under the alias Vijay Das, from Thane city. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Update: Police Retrieve Third Piece of Knife From Trench Near Bandra Lake, One Kilometre Away From Actor’s Residence.

Accused Shariful Islam Confesses to Attacking Actor

Shariful Islam confessed to attacking actor Saif Ali Khan during police interrogation: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/t82d9v43VA

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)