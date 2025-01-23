Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Update: Police Retrieve Third Piece of Knife From Trench Near Bandra Lake, One Kilometre Away From Actor’s Residence

On January 16, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked while attempting to protect his kids, during a robbery at his residence. The attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, demanded INR 1 crore and injured Saif with multiple stab wounds. One part of the knife was lodged in Saif's body, which was later removed during emergency surgery. On Wednesday (Janaury 22), Mumbai Police recovered a third piece of the knife used in the attack. The piece was found near a lake in Bandra, about a kilometre away from Saif's home. This discovery followed the recovery of the first part of the knife from the actor's body during treatment at Lilavati Hospital. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Bandra Police Recovers Second Part of Knife Used During Assault; Here’s Where It Was Found.

Shehzad’s Footage and Changing Appearance

Police tracked Shehzad’s movements through CCTV footage from a salon in Worli Koliwada. The footage showed him getting a haircut just hours after the attack, likely to alter his appearance. Authorities have also seized additional footage from a nearby studio to trace his actions further. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Doctors Recover 2.5-Inch Knife Post Surgery, Actor in ICU in Stable Condition - Report.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Third Knief Discovered

Third Piece Of Knife Used To Attack Saif Found Km Away From Actor's Home@radhika1705 reports pic.twitter.com/wE9g3FD3DU — NDTV (@ndtv) January 23, 2025

Second Piece of Knife Recovered from Saif Ali Khan’s Residence

The Mumbai Police recovered the second piece of the knife used in the assault on 19 January. This fragment was discovered in the children’s room at Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s Bandra residence.

Saif Ali Khan’s Surgery and Recovery

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital on Janaury 16 after being stabbed six times, including a serious injury near his spine. Emergency surgery was performed to remove the knife lodged in his back and to address spinal fluid leakage. The actor was released on Janaury 21 after five days.

