Jayaram's much-anticipated film, Abraham Ozler, premiered on January 11, 2024, receiving mixed reviews. The stellar cast and storyline garnered praise from many fans, while some expressed reservations. The diverse reactions highlight the film's ability to evoke varying opinions, making it a subject of discussion among audiences. Explore the contrasting perspectives and delve into the dynamic reception of Abraham Ozler as viewers share their thoughts on the movie's cinematic experience. Abraham Ozler Trailer: Jayaram's Insomniac Cop Battles His Own Darkness While Solving a Dark Mystery (Watch Video).

See X Reactions For Abraham Ozler Movie:

Lacks Finesse

#AbrahamOzler lacks that finesse and emotional connection to be an engaging thriller.#Jayaram's characterization felt little gimmicky due to the lack of depth. Story progression and events felt artificial and rushed. Decent execution. Watch if okay with the above. 🌕🌕🌕🌘🌑 pic.twitter.com/4k9xzOhX1K — Unbiased Malayalam (@unbaised_review) January 11, 2024

Engaging Screenplay

#AbrahamOzler aka #Ozler An crime investigation drama with engaging screenplay, Jayaram was good 👍 Mammootty cameo was lit🔥🔥 no boring scenes It has decent twists here and there, flashback portions felt bit lengthy, climax and lead to part 2 was 💥💥 Overall a good watch… pic.twitter.com/lOtgobSLhb — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) January 11, 2024

Terrific Writing

#AbrahamOzler - A hazzle free investigation drama with terrific writing that keeps engaging throughout. Some flaws are here and there, Flashback portions failed to meet the exceptions..!! And that devil's entry, just enjoy it from theatre's 🏆🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/62Po7mbY89 — 𝗢 𝗭 𝗟 𝗘 𝗥 🧢 (@sabirjr17) January 11, 2024

Blockbuster

Powerful Character

Yes... #Jayaramettan is back with a powerful character as #AbrahamOzler. 🙌 Congratulations, #Jayaramettaa! ⚡️👏🏻 Wishing you to secure more strong characters like this in the Malayalam industry, and may you shine as brightly as before from now on. 🔥#Ozler #NowInCinemas pic.twitter.com/agdGEsoHCW — Alingal Dilshad (@AlingalDilshad) January 11, 2024

Good Interval

Blockbuster

#AbrahamOzler - Blockbuster 😍 Theatre are just shaking on someone's entry 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/lnvSFokjha — Krishna Pradeep (@KP_offl_) January 11, 2024

