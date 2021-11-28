The much-awaited teaser of ‘Siddha’s Saga’ is finally here! The makers have dropped glimpses of Ram Charan’s character Siddha from Acharya. He is intense and intimidating in this Koratala Siva directorial. His romantic equation with Neelambari (Pooja Hegde) and his lovable nature with the villagers will leave your hearts melting. But fans would be in for a major treat for the last frame of this teaser. It gives a glimpse of the Mega men together. One would get to watch Acharya (Chiranjeevi) and Siddha (Ram Charan) in fierce avatars amidst the forest.

Watch The Teaser Of Siddha’s Saga Below:

