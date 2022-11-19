Achcham Enbadhu Illayae is the upcoming movie helmed by director Vijay. The makers have dropped first look poster of the film featuring Arun Vijay in the lead on the occasion of his birthday. It features his character in an intense avatar standing with a young girl on the streets of London. The film also features Amy Jackson and Nimisha Sajayan as the female leads. Arun Vijay Reveals He Wants Rohit Shetty To Remake Yaanai in Hindi With Shraddha Kapoor.

Achcham Enbadhu Illayae First Look Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)