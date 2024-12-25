South actor Ajith Kumar attended the reception of badminton player PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Hyderabad on Tuesday (December 24). The Tamil superstar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biggie Vidaamuyarchi, was by his wife Shalini Ajith Kumar, daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik. While Ajith Kumar's son could be seen frequently on his mother's Instagram feed, his 16-year-old daughter making an appearance at the reception was a rare sight. Ajith Kumar looked handsome as always in a tuxedo for the evening, while his daughter exuded confidence and grace in a stunning red outfit. Ajith Kumar Makes Rare Public Appearance With Wife Shalini and Kids at PV Sindhu-Venkatta Datta Sai's Wedding Reception in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Ajith Kumar With Wife Shalini, Daughter Anoushka and Son Aadvik

Ajith Kumar With His Daughter Anoushka

