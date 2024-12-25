India's star badminton player PV Sindhu got married to entrepreneur Venkatta Datta Sai on Sunday (December 22) in Udaipur. The couple hosted a wedding reception on Tuesday (December 24) in Hyderabad, which was a star-studded affair. Ajith Kumar, who recently wrapped filming for his upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi, made a rare public appearance at the wedding reception of the shuttler. The Tamil superstar was accompanied by his wife, Shalini Ajith Kumar, and their children, Anoushka and Aadvik. Ajith Kumar looked dashing in a black blazer and white shirt, flaunting his slim look. His daughter Anoushka also stole the show in a red outfit. Apart from Ajith Kumar, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chiranjeevi and Mrunal Thakur were the other celebs in attendance at the wedding reception. PV Sindhu Wedding Pics: Star Indian Shuttler Marries Fiance Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur, Shares Pictures of Wedding on Her Social Media (See Post).

Ajith Kumar Attends PV Sindhu’s Wedding Reception in Hyderabad

Latest Video Of THALA AJITH With His Family At the #PVSindhuVenkat Wedding Reception In Hyderabad 🤩🌟 #Ajithkumar | #Vidaamuyarchi pic.twitter.com/hRo5QoBGMe — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) December 24, 2024

Ajith Kumar Meets PV Sindhu With His Family

#AjithKumar, along with his family, graced the wedding reception of #PVSindhu and Venkat Datta. pic.twitter.com/6WBHMMP2vP — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) December 24, 2024

