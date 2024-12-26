Amid the Pushpa 2: The Rule stampede controversy, a video of Allu Arjun's fans has resurfaced online. The clip, shared on Reddit with the caption "fanaticism at its peak," shows fans setting a bike on fire in excitement over the film's release. In the clip, a fan lights a motorbike with a matchstick while others chant "wildfire" and wave Allu Arjun's name and posters. The incident reportedly took place in Kurnool city, Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, today, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has assured Tollywood celebs that his government stands by the Telugu film industry and emphasised that there will be 'no compromise on law and order' amid the Pushpa 2 stampede case, which led to the death of a woman, Revathi, and left her son critically injured. 'Celebrities Must Control Their Fans, No Compromise on Law and Order': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood After Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' Stampede Incident.

'Pushpa 2' Fans Set Bike on Fire in Viral Video

