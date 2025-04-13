In a major technological breakthrough, India has successfully tested a 30-kilowatt laser-based weapon system capable of targeting fixed-wing aircraft, missiles, and swarm drones. Developed by the DRDO, the directed-energy weapon places India among elite nations like the US, Russia, China, and potentially Israel, with similar capabilities. DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat hailed the achievement as “just the beginning,” noting that the system is ready for production and deployment. He also revealed DRDO’s ongoing work on high-energy microwaves and electromagnetic pulse weapons, calling them components of “Star Wars technologies.” Over the next year, several DRDO systems, including VSHORAD, MPATGM, and LCA Mark II, are expected to be inducted, marking a significant leap in India’s military modernisation. MPATGM Weapon System: Indian Army Conducts Successful Trials of Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile Weapon System in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

India Tests Laser Weapon System, Joins Elite Club of Military Powers

#WATCH | Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh: For the first time, India has showcased its capability to shoot down fixed-wing aircraft, missiles and swarm drones using a 30-kilowatt laser-based weapon system. India has joined list of selected countries, including the US, China, and Russia,… pic.twitter.com/fjGHmqH8N4 — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2025

