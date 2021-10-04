The first single from Superstar Rajinikanth's film Annaatthe is out! The lyrical video of the 'Annaatthe Annaatthe' song seems to have some cool beats. After the release of the song, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and remembered the singer of this song, late SP Balasubrahmanyam and wrote, "During the filming of the song that SBP, who lived as my voice for 45 years, sang for me in the film Annathe, I never dreamed that this would be the last song he would sing to me. My love SBP will live on through his sweet voice forever."

Check Out Rajinikanth's Tweet Below:

45 வருடங்கள் என் குரலாக வாழ்ந்த எஸ்பிபி அவர்கள் அண்ணாத்தே படத்தில் எனக்காகப் பாடிய பாடலின் படப்பிடிப்பின் போது, இதுதான் அவர் எனக்குப் பாடும் கடைசிப் பாடலாக இருக்கும் என்று நான் கனவில் கூட நினைக்கவில்லை. என் அன்பு எஸ்பிபி தன் இனிய குரலின் வழியாக என்றும் வாழ்ந்து கொண்டே இருப்பார். — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)