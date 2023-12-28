Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food is a culinary drama directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa. The film stars Nayanthara in the leading role, alongside Jai and Sathyaraj. Released in theatres worldwide on December 1, the movie is now set to arrive on the streaming giant Netflix. Annapoorani will be available on the OTT platform starting tomorrow! The makers have announced that it will stream from December 29 at 12 pm. Individuals with a Netflix subscription can watch Nayanthara’s 75th film in Tamil, as well as in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food Trailer: Nayanthara’s Aspiring Chef Overcomes Tradition in Her Empowering Journey of a Culinary Dreamer (Watch Video).

Annapoorani On Netflix

Unga vayirum manasum neraika oru delicious movie oda varanga namma Lady Superstar😍#Annapoorani is coming to Netflix on 29 Dec in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.#AnnapooraniOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/py82y1imn4 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 24, 2023

