Mammootty has taken to his X (previously Known as Twitter) to announce the release date of his upcoming horror movie Bramayugam. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film will hit the big screens on February 15. Mammootty shared a spine-chilling monochrome image of the character along with the date, enhancing the anticipation for the film's eerie atmosphere. Speaking about the cast, apart from Mammooty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz star in prominent roles. Bramayugam: Makers Release Amalda Liz’s Eerie Yet Mesmerising Look From Mammootty’s Upcoming Horror Thriller (View Pic). Bramayugam Release Date Announced:

