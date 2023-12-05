Amidst the devastation caused by the massive floods in Chennai, Tamil actors Suriya and Karthi have emerged as beacons of hope, stepping forward as the first from the industry to contribute to relief efforts. They have generously announced an initial donation of Rs 10 lakh, which will be directed towards providing much-needed relief aid to the affected communities. The distribution will be carried out through their dedicated fan clubs, ensuring that the support reaches those who need it most. Suriya-Jyotika Donate Rs 1 Crore To Pazhankudi Irular Educational Trust, Cheque Handed Over To Former Justice K Chandru And Members Of The Trust (View Pic).

Suriya and Karthi Donate Rs 10 Lakh:

Just IN: Actors #Suriya & #Karthi have announced an initial sum of ₹ 10 lacs to carry out relief work in the flood affected districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. ||#ChennaiRains2023||#ChennaiFloods|#CycloneMichaung|| The actors are offering… pic.twitter.com/CikZbk135c — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 4, 2023

