Chiyaan Vikram is popularly known for his works in Tamil Cinema. He has also worked in Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu cinema. He is one of the most prolific actors of Kollywood and today he has completed 31 years in the film industry. The actor who had made his debut in 1990 with the film En Kadhal Kanmani has won audiences’ hearts over the years. He has done a variety of roles and has been honoured with numerous accolades for his performances. Fans are paying tribute to the superstar on Twitter by sharing his works, pictures and trending using the hashtag #31YearsOfVIKRAMmastery.

31 Years Of Chiyaan Vikram

The Actor Who Has Done A Varied Range Of Roles

Fans' Favourite

A Talented Star

In 1990, A Man Entered Into Cinema Industry With Lots Of Dreams. Now He Is Ruling Whole Indian Cinema Industry By His Talents & Hardworks !🦁🔥 His Name Is "Chiyaan Vikram" And He Completes 31 Years In Field Today!🥳#31YearsOfVIKRAMmastery#ChiyaanVikram | #Cobra pic.twitter.com/mDzcNMYTaI — Vikram Trendz (@VikramTrendz) October 17, 2021

