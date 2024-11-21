Amid the ongoing legal battle between Dhanush and Nayanthara, both the actors attended producer Aakash Baskaran's wedding and they ignored each other despite being present at the same wedding at the same time. This marks the first time the two stars were seen together since Nayanthara’s open letter to Dhanush went viral regarding the use of behind-the-scene clips for Nayanthara - Beyond The Fairy Tale documentary. In a video that has since gone viral, the actors were seated at opposite ends of the same row, neither acknowledging the other’s presence. While Dhanush remained focused on the wedding proceedings, Nayanthara engaged in conversation with another guest. Nayanthara Expresses Gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi and Other Film Producers Amid Legal Feud With Dhanush.

Nayanthara and Dhanush Attend Producer Aakash Baskaran’s Wedding

Dhanush and Nayanthara at The Wedding

Dhanush and Nayanthara at a wedding today. pic.twitter.com/UtQa6eazRD — LetsCinema (@letscinema) November 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)