Disha Patani is all set to share screen space with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The team recently shot a few sequences in Italy and Disha has shared a few unseen moments from their schedule. It was a ‘chilling’ experience for the cast and crew and this ‘Italy Photo Dump’ shared by the actress on her Instagram feed is enough to prove. Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer To Arrive in Theatres on May 9! Check Out the New Poster From Nag Ashwin’s Film.

Disha Patani With Team Kalki 2898 AD In Italy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

