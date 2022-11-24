Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are all set to tie the knot! The couple confirmed during a press conference that they are getting married on November 28 in Chennai and it would be an intimate affair. Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan Make Their Relationship Official, Couple Shares Romantic Pictures on Instagram.

Gautham Karthik And Manjima Mohan Wedding

Official: Actors @Gautham_Karthik and @mohan_manjima are getting married on November 28th Monday in Chennai.. They are meeting the press now..@DoneChannel1 pic.twitter.com/osYcoNvCa5 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 23, 2022

