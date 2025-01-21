The Income Tax Department has reportedly conducted extensive raids at the properties of renowned Telugu film producer Dil Raju. As per reports, inspections were carried out across eight locations in Hyderabad by 55 teams, including raids on the residences of his brother Sireesh and daughter Hanshita Reddy. The searches also extended to Dil Raju’s office and homes. Known for producing blockbuster films, Dil Raju’s recent projects include Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, both released in January. The reasons behind the raids remain undisclosed. ‘Game Changer’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: 5 Reasons Why Ram Charan-Shankar’s Movie Is Underperforming Big Time in Its Theatrical Run!

IT Officials Raid Dil Raju’s Properties

IT officials conduct raids at the house and offices of prominent producer #DilRaju. Simultaneous inspections carried out at 8 locations with 55 teams. Raids also conducted at the residences of Dil Raju's brother #Sirish and daughter #HanshithaReddy.#GameChanger… pic.twitter.com/V32VImov2f — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)